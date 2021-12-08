India’s military chief was on board when the helicopter crashed.

The air force said that a helicopter carrying India’s defense chief, General Bipin Rawat, crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force claimed on Twitter that the 63-year-old chief of defence staff was traveling in a Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper that “met with an accident today in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.”

Rawat is India’s first chief of defense staff, a position created by the Indian government in 2019. He is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A senior army officer told AFP that he and his wife were on board with other officers and were on their way to the Defence Services Staff College.

The crash location was in a dark forested area near the college in Nilgiris district, and videos carried by Indian news stations showed a burning catastrophe.

The chopper took off from Sulur Air Force Station on Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports, and some passengers were brought to hospitals for treatment.

Rawat hails from a military family that has served in the Indian armed forces for numerous generations.

The general, who has served for four decades, has commanded soldiers in Indian-controlled Kashmir as well as along the Line of Actual Control with China.

He is recognized with suppressing insurgency along India’s northeastern border and overseeing a cross-border counter-insurgency operation in Myanmar.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the Air Force.