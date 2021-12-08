India’s military chief was on board when the helicopter crashed, killing seven people.

According to the air force, a chopper carrying India’s defense chief General Bipin Rawat crashed on Wednesday, killing at least seven persons, according to a government minister on the site.

Rawat is India’s first chief of defense staff, a position created by the government in 2019 and seen as a strong ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 63-year-old was aboard a Russian-made Mi-17 chopper with his wife and 12 other passengers when it “met with an accident today in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,” according to the Indian Air Force.

Rawat’s fate remained unknown at the time of the tragedy.

Footage from the event showed a swarm of people using water buckets to try to put out the fire, as soldiers took one of the passengers away on an improvised stretcher.

According to the Times of India, Tamil Nadu forests minister K. Ramachandran confirmed from the accident site that at least seven dead had been discovered.

A fire department spokesman in Coonoor told AFP that “several of the injured have been transported to the hospital.”

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College from Coimbatore’s adjacent Sulur air force installation, and the helicopter was already descending.

Another fire official told AFP that it came down some 10 kilometers (six miles) from the nearest road, requiring emergency responders to hike to the accident scene.

Rawat hails from a military family that has served in the Indian armed forces for numerous generations.

The general entered the army as a second lieutenant in 1978 and has served for four decades, commanding forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control with China.

He is recognized with suppressing insurgency along India’s northeastern border and overseeing a cross-border counter-insurgency operation in Myanmar.

From 2017 until 2019, Rawat was the leader of the 1.3 million-strong army before being promoted to defence services chief, which observers believe was done to increase unification between the army, navy, and air force.

He is regarded sympathetic to the Modi regime, and he made headlines last month when he reportedly approved of “lynching terrorists” in Kashmir’s disputed area.

The Mi-17 helicopter, which originally saw service in the 1970s and is now widely used by defense forces all over the world, has been involved in a number of mishaps.

An Azerbaijani military Mi-17 chopper fell crashed during a training mission last month, killing fourteen personnel.

In the year 2019, four Indonesian troops were killed and five others were wounded.