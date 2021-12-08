India’s Defense Minister is one of the 13 people killed in a helicopter crash.

General Bipin Rawat, India’s defense chief, and 12 others died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, with one survivor being treated for his injuries.

Rawat was India’s first chief of defence staff, a position created by the government in 2019, and was seen as a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 63-year-old was on board the Russian-made Mi-17 chopper with his wife and other top officers when it crashed near its destination in Tamil Nadu’s southern region.

On Twitter, defence minister Rajnath Singh stated, “His premature death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.”

Footage from the event showed a swarm of people using water buckets to try to put out the fire, as soldiers took one of the passengers away on an improvised stretcher.

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Coimbatore, where he would address students and teachers from the neighboring Sulur air force post.

At the time of the incident, the chopper was already on its way down.

A fire official told AFP that it came down around 10 kilometers (six miles) from the nearest main road, requiring emergency responders to hike to the accident scene.

According to the air force, the only survivor of the crash, a captain working at the DSSC, was being treated for his injuries at a nearby military hospital.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, said he was “deeply disturbed” by the accident and Rawat’s death.

“In recent years, we’ve collaborated closely. It’s a tremendous setback for the country “he stated

Rawat comes from a military family that has served in the Indian armed forces for numerous generations.

The general entered the army as a second lieutenant in 1978 and has served for four decades, commanding units in Indian-controlled Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control with China.

He is recognized with suppressing insurgency along India’s northeastern border and overseeing a cross-border counter-insurgency campaign into Myanmar.

From 2017 until 2019, Rawat was the leader of the 1.3 million-strong army before being promoted to defence services chief, which observers believe was done to increase unification between the army, navy, and air force.

He was thought to be close to the Modi regime, and he made headlines last month when he reportedly approved of “lynching terrorists” in Kashmir’s disputed area.

The Mi-17 helicopter, which initially saw service in the 1970s and is now in widespread use by military forces around the world, has been engaged in a number of incidents.