India is matching China’s troop build-up on the disputed border, according to the army chief.

China is moving troops to their disputed border in “significant numbers,” according to India’s army chief, prompting a counter-deployment by New Delhi, which he described as “concerning.”

Following a deadly border fight in the strategically crucial Galwan river valley in India’s Ladakh region, near Tibet, in June last year, tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors have been high.

Following the clash, the world’s two most populous countries sent tens of thousands of extra troops into the Himalayan highlands.

On Saturday, General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters in Ladakh that China’s soldier presence along the 3,500-kilometer (2,200-mile) border had increased in “significant numbers” and was a “cause of concern.”

In reaction, Naravane said the Indian military was beefing up its forces around the border.

“We’ve also brought in modern weapons. He was quoted in the Times of India newspaper as saying, “We are powerful, quite well-poised to meet any scenario.”

Since the June clash, India and China have held high-level military talks, with another meeting anticipated next week, according to Naravane.

His remarks come days after Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, accused Indian forces of crossing the border illegally into Chinese territory, an accusation that New Delhi said had “no basis in facts.”

According to local media last week, around 100 Chinese forces crossed the border into Uttarakhand state for several hours in late August, citing unnamed sources.

India and China have long accused each other of attempting to acquire territory along their unofficial boundary known as the Line of Actual Control, which they battled in a full-scale border war in 1962.