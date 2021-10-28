India is investigating Kashmiri students for applauding Pakistan’s cricket victory.

Officials stated Wednesday that police have opened an investigation after several hundred students in Indian-administered Kashmir celebrated India’s recent World Cup loss to Pakistan.

Anti-India feeling is prevalent and deep in the Muslim-majority territory, where Kashmiris have waged an armed uprising for decades, demanding independence or membership in Pakistan.

On Sunday, almost 300 students from two major Srinagar medical colleges gathered in two hostels to watch the match and broke into cheers after Pakistan beat India in a high-octane encounter in Dubai.

The pupils’ videos of them yelling “Long live Pakistan” went viral. Thousands of people in the city and several other cities were also seen applauding on the streets and blowing off firecrackers in support of Pakistan, which, like India, claims full control over divided Kashmir.

Police initiated two investigations and raided one of the hostels on Tuesday under the Unlawful Prevention Activities Act (UAPA), but no one was detained, a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“The tapes are being scrutinized thoroughly to identify cheerleaders who chanted pro-Pakistan and anti-Indian slogans and engaged in anti-national acts at the end of the game,” the official said.

Activists claim that India has utilized the vaguely defined UAPA legislation against thousands of Kashmiri citizens, journalists, and dissidents.

It allows prisoners to be imprisoned for up to six months without being charged, and bail is nearly impossible to get.

In a separate incident, police in the Jammu region of the territory detained six citizens for questioning after a video showing them cheering on Pakistan’s cricket team went viral on social media.

“Why is our allegiance to the Indian cricket team being demanded? Is it illegal to applaud your favorite team’s victory? Many of us are terrified of being charged with terrorism, detained, or even expelled from college “AFP spoke with a medical student who declined to be identified.

“Instead of trying to understand why educated young chose to identify with Pakistan, GOI (Government of India) resorted to vengeful tactics,” Mehbooba Mufti, Kashmir’s former chief minister, said on Twitter.

On Monday, a group of Kashmiri students in Punjab’s northern province reported being assaulted after celebrating Pakistan’s triumph, and an Indian schoolteacher in Rajasthan was fired for posting congratulatory remarks on social media.

Anger against New Delhi has been building since Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and brought it under his control in August 2019. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.