India is in a strong position thanks to Shami’s ‘line And Length’ bowling.

On the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, pace bowler Mohammed Shami bowled India into a good position.

South Africa were bowled out for 197 in response to India’s first-inning total of 327, with Shami taking five for 44.

Shami became the 11th Indian to take 200 Test wickets with his haul.

On a field that is projected to give increasingly irregular bounce over the next two days, India reached 16 for one at the close, a 146-run lead.

Shami said that his accomplishment was not a mystery. He told journalists, “I bowled line and length.”

He was rewarded for his unrelenting length and brisk pace with his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests, making him the 11th Indian and only the fifth fast bowler to reach 200 Test wickets.

“It’s not rocket science,” he said of test cricket. “It’s critical to understand your lengths and the conditions… I was just hitting my distances, as I always do.” He stated that capturing 200 Test wickets was something he had never anticipated as a child. “You only wish to play for India or alongside celebrities you’ve seen on television. Even now, in the village where I grew up, there are no cricket facilities. My father used to send me to the gym 30 kilometers away to workout.” After the second day was rained off, it was a day for the bowlers, in contrast to the first day, when India reached 272 for three.

18 wickets fell for 268 runs after an extra half-hour was added to compensate for the missing overs.

South Africa’s leading scorer, Temba Bavuma, said the first session on Wednesday will be “very important.”

“We had the intensity we needed today. Hopefully, the hitters will have a decent goal to chase down. The batters, on the other hand, will have to knuckle down.” Bavuma conceded that the team’s troubles were exacerbated by a lack of recent Test action – South Africa hasn’t played since a series in the West Indies in June.

"I don't want to be accused of making excuses for our performance," he remarked, "but it does have an effect." "If you look at how we played on the first day, you'll notice that we didn't have the intensity that I know we're capable of." According to Bavuma, there has been a significant increase in deviation from the path.