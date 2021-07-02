India has reached 400K COVID deaths, with half of them occurring in the last two months.

According to the Associated Press, India acknowledged 400,312 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, half of which occurred in the last two months as the Delta strain spread across the country.

In the last 24 hours, 853 individuals have died, according to the Ministry of Health. On March 12, 2020, the first known coronavirus death occurred. 46,617 new cases were discovered in the last 24 hours. Both the infection and death counts are believed to represent a fraction of the genuine amount.

After peaking at 400,000 per day in May, new cases have been on the decline. However, authorities are prepared for a probable second wave of infections in September and are attempting to increase vaccination rates, as just about 5% of India’s population is inoculated.

In just six months, South Korea has reached a new daily case high.

As fears mount about another massive wave of the virus in the broader capital area, South Korea has reported 826 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily increase in approximately six months.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 633 of the cases were reported on Friday in the Seoul metropolitan area, which is home to half of the country’s 51 million people and where officials have resisted lowering social distancing measures as infections have risen in the previous week.

Other large cities and regions, including as Busan, Daejeon, and South Chungcheong Province, have reported dozens of infections.

Some health experts believe that government officials sent the incorrect message to the public when they announced plans to allow for larger gatherings and longer indoor dining hours at restaurants beginning this month in an effort to mitigate the pandemic’s economic impact.

Experts warn that lowering social barriers too soon might have severe effects, given that just 30% of the country’s population has received initial doses of vaccines and the majority of young adults are still unvaccinated.

There have been 158,549 cases documented in South Korea, with 2,024 verified deaths.

Sputnik V Delay, Arentina Considers Combining Vaccines

Due to the delayed arrival of Russia’s Sputnik V for people who have already taken a first dose, Argentine officials say they will investigate the potential of combining two separate COVID-19 vaccinations.

Officials will choose a random sample of potential volunteers to receive, according to Buenos Aires city Health Minister Fernán Quirós. This is a condensed version of the information.