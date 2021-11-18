India has launched an investigation into the shooting of two ‘citizens’ in Kashmir.

After police violently dispersed a rally demanding that the bodies of two men killed during a security operation be handed to their families, authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir ordered an investigation on Thursday.

The males were killed in “crossfire” during a shootout inside a commercial complex in Srinagar, the disputed region’s major city, according to police.

Their families insisted that the two were civilians and accused security personnel of murdering them in “cold blood,” contradicting police accusations that they were linked to extremists.

Manoj Sinha, the senior administrator in Indian Kashmir and a New Delhi appointment, said the government will take “appropriate measures” as soon as a probe on Monday’s incident was done.

In the region, where about three dozen civilians have been slain this year, the executions of Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Ahmed Gul prompted indignation.

Bhat owned the building where the event occurred on Monday, while Gul was a tenant who ran a real estate business in the complex. The encounter also claimed the lives of two suspected militants.

Family members conducted a candlelight vigil in Srinagar, requesting that the couple’s bodies be returned for a suitable Islamic burial.

Despite the bitter winter cold, the sit-in protest had been going on since Wednesday morning, but power was disconnected in the area about midnight, and several individuals were loaded into an armoured truck.

“They harassed and beat us up, then took us to the police station,” Bhat’s brother, Abdul Majeed, said AFP.

“All I’m asking is for my innocent brother’s body to be returned to us so we may give him a proper burial.”

Those who were detained were later released.

Following their deaths, Bhat and Gul were swiftly buried by police in the middle of the night at a distant graveyard without their families present.

Since last year, authorities in Kashmir have denied relatives access to the remains of deceased militants or their “associates,” claiming that this helps prevent “glorification” of anti-India insurgents, whose funerals are routinely attended by tens of thousands of people.

The investigation was intended to “deflate public fury,” according to Pervez Imroz, a famous human rights lawyer who has been monitoring violence in the restive area for almost three decades.

“We’ve seen multiple executive probes ordered here in the past, but despite numerous indictments, the criminals were never punished,” Imroz told AFP.

To condemn the fatalities, a faction of the separatist group All Parties Hurriyat Conference has asked for people in Kashmir to close their shops and businesses on Friday.

Since its independence in 1947, Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.