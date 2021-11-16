India disregards US warnings and receives the S-400 from Russia.

India has begun receiving advanced pieces of Russia’s state-of-the-art S-400 air defense system ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the nation in December, despite fears of US penalties.

Though delivery were supposed to start last year, they were delayed owing to payment concerns and are now scheduled to coincide with Putin’s visit to India next month.

The surface-to-air missile system, dubbed the “most modern air defense systems” by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), is crucial for India, given rival China already had one in 2014.

“The supply of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are going on time,” Dmitry Shugaev, director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told official Russian news agency Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

India intends to deploy the first batch of modern missile systems along its western border, which will allow it to counter both Chinese and Pakistani threats at the same time.

The surface-to-air missile system contains four distinct missiles that can engage enemy aircraft at distances of 400 kilometers, 250 kilometers, 120 kilometers, and 40 kilometers.

At a time when India is embroiled in a periodic stalemate with China in the Himalayan sector, around 100 Indian Air Force personnel trained in Russia will take command of the S-400 system.

In Tibet’s autonomous territory, China has already deployed two S-400 squadrons.

India has also deterred Russia from giving Pakistan with similar technology by violating US sanctions and opting for the S-400 missile system.

The missile system, which can intercept hostile aircraft and cruise missiles from a distance of 400 kilometers, is transported to India by water and air. The equipment has already arrived in the country.

Meanwhile, the US is considering exempting India from the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which allows the government to impose sanctions on countries that buy Russian defense equipment.

Despite the fact that procurements from Western countries and Israel are on the rise, there are a slew of big-ticket Indo-Russian accords in the works, including a $3 billion arrangement to lease a Russian nuclear-powered Akula Class submarine.

The US is concerned that allies such as India purchasing the adversary’s defense platforms and technologies may expose or jeopardize its own defense system.

So yet, the Biden administration has made no mention of lifting India’s sanctions. According to sources, Russia has begun delivering the S-400 to. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.