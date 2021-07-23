India denies that millions of people have died as a result of Covid-19.

On Thursday, the Indian government dismissed previous research that claimed millions of people perished in the country as a result of Covid-19, far exceeding the official death toll of over 420,000.

However, it stated in a statement that after coping with a rise in cases in April and May, several Indian states were now “reconciling” their data.

According to a study released Tuesday by the Center for Global Development in the United States, between 3.4 million and 4.7 million people perished in India, which is eight to eleven times the official figure.

As a result, the country would have the highest number of fatalities in the world. Its official death toll currently stands at 419,000, below the United States’ 610,000 and Brazil’s 545,000.

The report is the latest to cast doubt on India’s official statistics, citing poor record-keeping and a death rate per million that is roughly half that of the rest of the world.

Researchers focused on “excess mortality,” or the amount of extra deaths relative to typical times, as well as death rates in other countries.

The Indian government, on the other hand, warned on Thursday that it was a “audacious assumption” that the chances of any particular infected person dying were the same in all countries.

It said that the research neglected “factors such as race, ethnicity, a population’s genetic makeup, previous levels of exposure to other diseases, and the related immunity generated in that community.”

The authorities stated that assuming all excess deaths were caused by the coronavirus was “not founded on evidence and entirely false.”

India has a “thorough contact tracing approach,” a “huge availability” of testing facilities, and while some instances may go unnoticed, “missing out on deaths is improbable,” according to the report.

The statement did, however, leave some culpability on local governments, claiming that the health ministry “simply compiles and publishes data submitted by state governments” and that it had “repeatedly advised” states on how to correctly record deaths.

States that were overburdened in April and May have now been “advised to conduct extensive audits that may have been missed,” and several have updated their data in recent weeks, according to the report.

Maharashtra, India’s worst-affected state, has seen its death toll rise by about 15,000 people, while Bihar has had a 4,000-person increase and Madhya Pradesh has seen a 1,500-person increase.