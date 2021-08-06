India and China have withdrawn from a section of the tense Himalayan border.

The Indian government announced Friday that India and China have pulled troops back from a hot zone on their disputed border where they fought a deadly fight last year.

Following the clash last year, the world’s two most populous countries put tens of thousands of extra troops into the high-altitude Ladakh area of the Himalayas.

Following talks, competing soldiers in the Gogra area have retreated back in a “phased, coordinated, and confirmed manner” during the previous two days, according to the Indian Army.

The forces in this location have been in a standoff since May of last year, according to the statement.

“Another delicate region of face-off has been settled with this.”

On June 15, last year, Indian and Chinese troops conducted a hand-to-hand fight in the neighboring Galwan valley, killing at least 20 Indians and an indeterminate number of Chinese men.

Relations between the two countries have taken a dip as a result of the heightened tensions.

India and China have long accused each other of attempting to acquire territory along their unofficial boundary known as the Line of Actual Control, which they battled in a full-scale border war in 1962. (LAC).

The two countries have had repeated rounds of military and diplomatic negotiations while putting in massive forces. The most recent discussions took place on Saturday.

All temporary structures erected up in the Gogra area by both sides have been “dismantled,” according to the Indian Army.

The army stated, “This agreement ensures that all parties will rigorously observe and respect the LAC in this area, and that there would be no unilateral change in status quo.”

In February, the two forces also backed away from another clash at Pangong Lake.