Incoming Honduran President asks for UN assistance in combating corruption.

When she takes office on January 27, Xiomara Castro, Honduras’ first female president, plans to petition the UN for assistance in combating the country’s widespread corruption, as well as urge Congress to remove so-called “impunity” laws.

In an interview with AFP, Castro, who leads the socialist LIBRE party, said she will strive to repeal laws that “have covered up all the corruption” of previous years, a clear reference to her predecessor, Juan Orlando Hernandez’s government.

“Honduras needs a woman’s heart,” she remarked, “a woman who understands the concerns of the people.”

Castro, the wife of deposed president Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009), responded to AFP’s inquiries through WhatsApp audio.

Here’s what she said about a range of other subjects:

Sixty percent of the country’s ten million people live in poverty, and millions have fled to the United States in search of work since 2018.

“Our aim is to ensure that people in Honduras, in their nation, have the circumstances for a dignified life: free, universal education for all children and young adults, as well as free, universal healthcare,” she added without going into detail.

The Organization of American States (OAS) dispatched an anti-corruption mission to Honduras in 2016, after President Hernandez admitted his election campaign was partially sponsored with public funds, but it left in 2020 due to a disagreement over its mandate renewal.

Castro wants to relaunch a high-level expedition, this time led by the UN, and claims to have approached UN officials about it.

She also stated that her government would submit “an initiative to Congress to abolish the laws that have perpetuated the dictatorship,” referring to the Hernandez administration. Those regulations are known as the “laws of impunity” by the state anti-corruption council. Castro singled out the so-called “law of secrets,” which categorizes information on government purchases and “has covered up all the malfeasance.” She also opposes a revision of the penal code that would lessen the punishment for money laundering.

The United States, which has had a military post in Honduras since the 1980s, had called for calm and honest elections and was closely monitoring the process.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed interest in working with Castro, describing their relationship as “cordial.”

“Migration is one of the major challenges,” Castro remarked. “Defending human rights, migrant safety, and, above all, the safety of children and their families is critical.” Drug trafficking is one of them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.