Incoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants a national vaccination mandate.

Olaf Scholz, the next German Chancellor, is in support of mandatory COVID-19 immunization for German residents, which might begin in February, according to a source close to the politician. During a cabinet crisis meeting on Tuesday, the incoming Chancellor expressed his support for the idea.

The policy would need to be passed by the German Bundestag before it could be implemented, according to the site.

Austria has announced a similar regulation that would go into effect at the same time.

Countries all across the world are unwilling to impose such policies. When similar procedures are applied in Europe and around the world, enormous anti-vaccine and lockdown protests occur.

Some corporations, governments, and workers have slammed the United States’ recent attempt to impose a vaccine mandate for enterprises with 100 or more employees or face weekly testing. The mandate is now being challenged in ten states across the United States.

The White House, on the other hand, has stated that vaccine mandates help to stop the spread of the COVID virus and has pushed to have the remaining unvaccinated persons inoculated.

Germany’s vaccine effort has so far lagged behind that of other EU countries such as Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Ireland, to name a few. According to Politico, barely 68.5 percent of Germany’s population is vaccinated.

Scholz is a long-serving politician who has served as Angela Merkel’s Vice-Chancellor and Germany’s Minister of Finance since 2018.