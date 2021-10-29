Incense burner was found to be the cause of a deadly Taiwanese building fire.

Authorities stated Friday that a Taiwanese woman who neglected to extinguish incense before leaving her flat was the cause of a recent apartment complex fire that killed 46 people.

On October 15, a large fire gutted a building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s southern city, in the country’s deadliest inferno in decades.

The fire started in a decaying 13-story mixed-use building and spread to many stories before firemen were able to put it out hours later.

A building resident, named only by her surname Huang, had previously been jailed on suspicion of negligent homicide and endangering public safety.

According to a study provided by the Kaohsiung municipal government on Friday, “Huang appears to be at fault.”

“Before leaving the building, she neglected to ensure that the incense was entirely extinguished, allowing the incense to continue to burn, resulting in the fire.”

According to the report, authorities were still debating whether or not to charge Huang formally.

Huang has agreed to lighting sandalwood incense to repel insects, but has offered contradictory accounts about what she did before leaving her room, according to prosecutors.

They said the 51-year-old said she threw the incense into a waste bin at first, but afterwards indicated she couldn’t recall what she done.

The incident raised worries about Taiwan’s low safety standards and showed the deplorable living conditions of many older people in a fast aging population.

The run-down dwelling building was in bad shape and had been abandoned in part. Many of those killed were elderly persons from low-income families, some of whom had impairments or dementia.

According to fire officials, one of the reasons the fire burned so hot was because the lowest five business floors were littered with waste and discarded goods, and many passageways were littered as well.