In yet another record incursion, China sends 56 fighter jets into Taiwan’s defense zone.

After 56 Chinese jets broke into Taiwan’s air defense zone on Monday in yet another record intrusion, Taiwan urged Beijing to stop its “irresponsible aggressive activities.”

After 36 fighter jets, 12 H-6 nuclear-capable bombers, and four additional planes entered its southwest air defence identification zone, the defence ministry claimed it scrambled aircraft to broadcast warnings (ADIZ).

A nocturnal sortie brought four more fighters into the zone, raising the total to 56 planes, according to the ministry.

With its recent run of greater incursions, Taiwan’s highest China policy-making body, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), has accused Beijing of “seriously disrupting the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

In a statement, MAC spokeswoman Chiu Chui-cheng said, “We demand the Beijing authorities immediately cease their non-peaceful and irresponsible confrontational measures.”

“China is to blame for inflaming tensions on both sides of the (Taiwan) Strait, and it has further jeopardized regional security and order,” he stated, adding that Taiwan “will never surrender and yield” to threats.

The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace; it covers a far larger area that overlaps with part of China’s own air defense identification zone, as well as some mainland territory.

democratically self-governing Taiwan is constantly threatened by invasion by China, which considers the island to be its territory and has threatened to take it by force if necessary.

Beijing has began sending huge sorties into Taiwan’s defense zone in the last two years to indicate discontent at important moments – and to keep Taipei’s aging fighter fleet taxed on a regular basis.

Since Friday, when Beijing celebrated its National Day with its largest aerial show of force, buzzing the island with 38 planes, around 150 Chinese warplanes had entered Taiwan’s ADIZ.

This was followed by a second incursion by 39 planes on Saturday, which drew Washington’s ire.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and jeopardizes regional peace and stability,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement on Sunday.

“We call on Beijing to stop using military, diplomatic, and economic pressure to coerce Taiwan.”

China’s foreign ministry retaliated on Monday, accusing the United States of sending a “extremely inappropriate and reckless signal” by selling arms to Taipei and sending warships into the Taiwan Strait.

“The United States should mend its errors and steadfastly adhere to the ‘one China Principle’… Handle Taiwan with caution and prudence. Brief News from Washington Newsday.