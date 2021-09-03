In World Cup qualifying, England thrashes Hungary.

Rampant After a match marked by aggressive fan behavior, England cruised through Hungary in Budapest on Thursday, scoring four goals in the second half to put Gareth Southgate’s side on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After a goalless first half, Raheem Sterling opened the deadlock with a clipped shot 10 minutes into the second half, before a couple of headers from Harry Kane and Harry Maguire soon after, as well as a late Declan Rice score, completed a 4-0 victory.

England had struggled to break down the deep-lying Magyars, but their goal haul in the second half ensured they breezed through their first test since losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy.

Southgate stated later, “It was comfortable in the end.” “Even in the first half, I was extremely pleased because we were in complete control of the game, but we just couldn’t get the final pass,” he remarked.

The Three Lions have a maximum of 12 points from four games, five more than second-placed Poland, who defeated Albania 4-1 on Thursday and hosts England in Warsaw next Wednesday.

Due to the inability of England supporters to travel, almost 60,000 home fans worked hard to create a hostile atmosphere in the Puskas Arena for the visitors.

Despite pleas from Hungary coach Marco Rossi for fans to behave before the game, England players took a knee to highlight racial inequality and were greeted with a chorus of boos.

After his goal, fans threw plastic beer glasses at Sterling, who was booed the whole game, and a flare was thrown into the pitch near where Maguire celebrated his strike, with allegations of alleged monkey chants.

Southgate later described the incidents as “absolutely inappropriate.”

“The players should not have to deal with racism in any way… “The people who are culpable must be dealt with,” he stated.

“Some people are locked in old ways of thinking and biases; in the end, as the world modernizes, they will be the dinosaurs,” he continued.

England started with ten players on the field against Italy at Wembley, with Bukayo Saka on the bench and Jack Grealish beginning on the left wing.

Hungary was looking for their third Group I win in a row, bolstered by strong results at Euro 2020, where only a late Germany equalizer prevented them from progressing to the knockout round.

