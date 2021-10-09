In Wild Areas, Biden Restores Protections Removed by Trump.

President Joe Biden on Friday reversed his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to open two vast Utah expanses linked to America’s indigenous history, as well as a biodiverse section of the Atlantic, to mining and fishing.

At a ceremony on the White House North Lawn, Biden signed the proclamations, which restore the full size and status of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments in Utah, as well as the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts area off the east coast.

“Today, I’m delighted to announce the protection and expansion of three of our most prized national monuments,” he stated, “after the previous administration chipped away at their safeguards.”

Trump downgraded the three monuments, which pleased business interests but angered environmentalists and indigenous peoples.

Biden was also the first US president to proclaim Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which falls on the same day as the increasingly divisive national holiday honoring explorer Christopher Columbus.

“For years, federal programs have worked to absorb and displace indigenous peoples while also eradicating indigenous cultures. Indigenous peoples’ tenacity and strength, as well as the tremendous good influence they have had, are now recognized “In the proclamation, Biden stated.

In a separate proclamation honoring Columbus, Biden highlighted the migration of Italians to the Americas in later centuries after the navigator opened the Americas to Europeans while on a voyage seeking a path to Asia.

With more attention being paid to the horrific expenses borne by people already living on the continent as European immigrants pushed westward, Columbus is becoming recognized as a problematic figure.

“We also acknowledge the tragic history of wrongs and atrocities imposed on tribal countries and indigenous populations by many European explorers,” Biden said.

“It is a mark of our greatness as a country that we do not seek to bury these sad incidents of our past — that we confront them honestly, that we bring them to light,” Biden said. “Western exploration ushered in a tsunami of disaster for Native Americans.”