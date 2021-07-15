In Western Province, the Taliban and Afghan leaders have reached an agreement on a ceasefire.

An Afghan official claimed on Thursday that local Taliban leaders have agreed to a truce in a western region that had been targeted by the insurgents in their sweeping campaign throughout the nation.

The Taliban attacked the province capital Qala-i-Naw last week, marking their first major attack on a city since US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal from Afghanistan in early May, according to Badghis governor Hesamuddin Shams.

“At around 10:00 a.m. today, Afghan security forces and the Taliban agreed to a truce. “Tribal elders arranged the ceasefire,” Shams told AFP.

Taliban militants landed on Qala-i-Naw after seizing control of the remainder of the province, where Afghan forces and Taliban fighters engaged in street warfare.

Afghan forces eventually claimed to have swept the insurgents out of the city, despite the country’s ongoing problems.

The Taliban have taken control of a number of districts across the rocky terrain, as well as important border crossings with neighboring countries, choking off much-needed cash for Kabul while also lining their own pockets.

They took control of the Spin Boldak border crossing along the Pakistani border on Wednesday, flying their flag above the town.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed that extremists control the Afghan side of the border crossing.

In Chaman, Pakistani border officials quickly closed the crossing, causing confusion for traders and families waiting to cross.

“An unruly group of roughly 400 people attempted to force its way through the gate. They flung stones, forcing us to use tear gas,” claimed a Pakistani security official who did not want to be identified, adding that the situation was eventually brought “under control.”

Around 1,500 individuals gathered near the border on Wednesday, he said, hoping to cross.

Hundreds of people had congregated on the Afghan side, according to an Afghan Taliban source, seeking to travel in the opposite direction.

“We’re in contact with Pakistani authorities. Today is a formal meeting to open the border, and hopefully it will be open in a day or two,” he said.

A Pakistani border official told AFP later on Thursday that the crossing would open to pedestrians from both sides on Friday.

The border allows direct access to Pakistan’s Balochistan area, where the Taliban’s top leadership has been headquartered for decades, as well as an unknown number of reserve militants who enter Afghanistan on a regular basis to help boost the Afghan military. Brief News from Washington Newsday.