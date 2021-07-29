In Washington, China appoints a ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomat as its new ambassador.

On Wednesday, one of China’s most notable “Wolf Warrior” diplomats was named the country’s next ambassador to the United States.

The fiery Qin Gang, a close associate of President Xi Jinping, has arrived in Washington at a time when China and the United States are at odds, and is anticipated to send a confrontational message.

During his two tenure as foreign ministry spokesman, he rose to popularity by providing scathing comments to foreign journalists and pioneering a combative style of defending China in the press and on social media termed “Wolf Warrior diplomacy.”

“As two big countries with different histories, cultures, social systems, and stages of development, China and the US are entering a new round of mutual exploration, understanding, and adaptation, trying to figure out how to get along with each other,” Qin told reporters upon his arrival in Washington.

According to a transcript given by the Chinese embassy, the new envoy promised to get US-China relations “back on track.”

In recent years, the relationship has drastically deteriorated, with the two governments battling on a variety of issues, including trade, human rights, cybersecurity, and the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak.

While President Joe Biden has toned down his rhetoric since taking office, he has essentially maintained his predecessor Donald Trump’s aggressive attitude on China, labeling it as the US’s greatest adversary.

Qin, who served as the foreign ministry’s protocol chief and accompanied Xi on multiple abroad travels, is one of the officials who has vociferously defended China in the face of mounting international criticism.

The 55-year-old is seen as a more hardline figure in Washington than his predecessor, Cui Tiankai. He is fluent in English, having worked in the Chinese embassy in London for several years.

According to Hua Po, a Beijing-based independent researcher, Qin is “one of the backbone members” of the Wolf Warrior movement.

In February, Qin justified this approach to diplomacy as vital in the face of “baseless defamation” and “crazy attacks against China.”

Foreign ministry spokespeople and officials have taken a strident and outraged tone in defending the Communist-led country, including promoting conspiracy theories and openly insulting foreign peers.

To boost China’s soft power, President Xi recently ordered top political leaders to assist develop a “reliable, admirable, and acceptable” foreign image.