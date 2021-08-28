In Warsaw, a show called “Cancel Culture” has sparked controversy.

Jewish organizations have sent an open letter criticizing a show in Warsaw that opens on Friday and included pieces by Dan Park, a Swedish artist convicted of hate speech.

The Norwegian right-wing extremist killer Anders Behring Breivik is shown as a fashion model for the Lacoste clothing company in one of Park’s pieces on display at the “Political Art” event.

The letter, signed by Poland’s chief rabbi Michael Schudrich and Zygmunt Stepinski, director of the POLIN museum of Polish Jewish history, stated, “We do not agree to assist persons who propagate hatred, prejudice, and animosity.”

Park’s inclusion in an exhibition was described as “astonishing and depressing” in the letter.

“In Poland, where six million Poles were killed as a result of Nazi policy,” it continued, “the activities of such creators as Dan Park disrespect the sensibilities of all Poles.”

Park has been convicted multiple times for his inflammatory remarks and acts, notably in 1996 when he wore a bomber jacket with a swastika and the skull-and-crossbones Totenkopf insignia, as well as the inscriptions “Heil Hitler” and “SS.”

He informed the court that he wore it as a joke, not because he supported Nazism.

Park is a favorite of far-right groups.

Organizers characterize the exhibition at the Ujazdowski Castle Centre for Contemporary Art as a celebration of free speech and a platform for artists affected by “cancel culture.”

“Artists who defy these inclinations and support unrestricted speech and anti-mainstream views typically pay the heaviest price for pushing the boundaries of tolerance and confronting political dogmas,” according to the museum.

Piotr Bernatowicz, the museum’s director, was appointed by Poland’s populist right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), in 2019 — a contentious move that sparked suspicions that the government was aiming to coopt cultural institutions into its conservative agenda.

The exhibition, which is supported by the Polish Ministry of Culture, contains 28 artists, including Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who created controversy in 2007 with his depiction of the Muslim Prophet Mohammad.

Several attempted assassinations have been made against him, the most recent of which occurred in Copenhagen in February 2015 during a seminar titled “Art, Blasphemy, and Freedom.”

A conceptual art piece by Danish artist Kristian von Hornsleth, who funded 340 destitute people in Uganda to officially alter their names to “Hornsleth,” is also featured in the exhibition.