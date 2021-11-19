In W.Sahara, Polisario Chief Announces ‘Escalation’

The Polisario Front, the head of the Western Sahara independence movement, announced on Friday that it has decided to increase military operations a year after a truce with Morocco was broken.

According to the Sahrawi press agency SPS, Brahim Ghali, 72, told Polisario leaders, “The Sahrawi people has made up its mind and taken the sovereign decision to escalate its just war of liberation with all legitimate means, first and foremost the armed struggle,” until it takes full control of the territory.

Tensions in the region have risen since Algeria, the Polisario’s major ally, accused Morocco of killing three Algerians on a route across the desert territory in early November.

Algeria had already severed diplomatic ties with Morocco in August, citing several “hostile measures,” which Morocco disputes.

Morocco controls the majority of Western Sahara, which it considers its own. After Spain left its old territory in 1975, Rabat waged a 15-year war with the Polisario.

Ghali’s treatment in Spain from April to June, when he was seriously ill with Covid-19, enraged Morocco, which accused Madrid of allowing him to enter the country with a fake passport. His admission into Spain was legitimate at the time, according to Spanish officials.

Rabat now controls nearly four-fifths of the region, including most of Western Sahara’s massive phosphate wealth and access to lucrative Atlantic fishing areas, thanks to a United Nations-monitored truce in 1991.

A referendum on self-determination was included in the ceasefire agreement, but Morocco has subsequently rejected any poll that included independence as an option, instead opting for limited autonomy.

After Moroccan soldiers invaded no man’s land to break a blockade by Sahrawi activists of a route linking Moroccan-controlled territory with Mauritania, the Polisario proclaimed the 1991 ceasefire null and void in November.

Shortly after, then-President Donald Trump’s government recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the land in exchange for Rabat normalizing relations with Israel.

Algeria declared that the United States’ judgment had “no legal consequence.”

A UN Security Council resolution issued last month called on “the parties” in the Western Sahara conflict to resume talks “without preconditions.”