In vanishing ocean habitats, a photographer captures seahorses, stingers, and ‘grumpy’ fish.

A Spanish photographer is using his camera and scuba equipment to capture photographs of oceanic wonders that humanity risks losing due to climate change and unmanaged pollution.

Toni Bertran hopes that his vibrant photographs of rarely seen aquatic creatures will inspire people to do more to safeguard the environment.

“We still know remarkably little about this aquatic environment – barely 5% of our seas have been investigated to yet. Fauna & Flora International, the world’s oldest international wildlife conservation organization, notes, “What we do know is that life under the waves is as rich, varied, and intriguing as life on land.”

Bertran claims he has been diving and photographing underwater since he was a child, and he is astounded by the extent of deterioration he has witnessed over the decades. He takes images of the species in the hopes of raising public awareness. Their portraits can be found on his Instagram account.

He told Zenger, “I wanted to build an account where those characters had some type of voice, something to say us to maybe change the situation.”

“It’s for this reason that I prefer portraits: people can see face expressions in marine animals just as they can in humans. And it’s always easier to persuade people to care about and participate in the preservation of something they can empathize with, something they can love.”

Bertran, who resides in Barcelona, said Jacques Cousteau, a French diver and environmentalist, was a major influence on his work because of his passion for aquatic life.

Respected Renaissance figures who made their mark through dramatic shadows created by only one source of light on each painting, as well as modern photographers whose sense of depth and contrast have attracted his eye, have all impacted his work.

“Because I like Caravaggio or Jusepe de Ribera’s paintings, I guess I wanted to get those contrasted images and black backgrounds,” he explained.

“And the rest of the photographers I admire have similar light patterns. Tim Flach’s portraits are the greatest and a great inspiration in nature photography; his portraits are the best and a great motivation. Steven Kovacs is my go-to photographer for underwater photos — those alien animals are incredible.”

Bertran uttered a. This is a condensed version of the information.