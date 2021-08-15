In US universities grappling with Covid, politics returns to class.

After a pandemic-induced break, in-person learning is returning to university curricula in the United States this term, but how it plays out, like so much else in the bitterly divided country, will be mainly determined by politics.

Some universities need masks and proof of vaccination, while others are prohibited by local legislation, as governments take wildly different approaches to the rapidly spreading Covid-19 virus, which is driven by the highly contagious Delta strain.

Around a fifth of the 4,000 schools and universities surveyed by The Chronicle of Higher Education require students or employees to get vaccinated, particularly in states where Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

UCLA, for example, declared in April that everybody who studies, works, or lives on one of the liberal state’s many schools must be “completely vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days before the first day of class for the autumn semester.”

With the Delta spike threatening to return large swaths of the United States to the pandemic’s deadliest days, UCLA officials announced last month that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be tested monthly and must wear a mask indoors.

That’s a big cry from Texas, where the Republican governor, Greg Abbott, has made it illegal for any publicly financed organization to require such health precautions.

Some at the University of Texas at Austin, where 51,000 students will return to class later this month, are concerned about ideological resistance.

Jamie O’Quinn, a teaching assistant and PhD candidate in the sociology department, remarked, “I’m quite nervous to return to campus.”

“As far as I know, we’ll have to go back to giving in-person classes, but pupils won’t have to get vaccinated,” she explained. “Even though I’m vaccinated, the Delta variant makes me feel extremely vulnerable.

“All of my friends who are being forced to teach in person are afraid. It’s something we all talk about all the time.”

At least a dozen states in the United States have made it illegal for public colleges to require the Covid-19 vaccination.

When the University of South Carolina attempted to make mask wearing mandatory in its facilities, it ran into difficulties.

After the attorney general of the predominantly Republican state claimed the measure lacked legal grounding, university authorities backed down this month.

According to the American College Health Association, such politically motivated decrees appear to invite tragedy.

“Many of these limitations are imposed directly. Brief News from Washington Newsday.