In Ukraine, mass graves from the Stalin era have been discovered.

According to historians, the remains of up to 20,000 people have been discovered in Odessa, Ukraine’s southern metropolis, as excavations continue at a location thought to be a mass grave of victims of Stalin’s Terror.

According to various estimations, the burial contains the remains of between 5,000 and 20,000 people, making it one of the largest mass graves ever discovered in Ukraine.

They were discovered near Odessa airport this month after exploratory work began as part of development plans.

“Thirty-nine burials have been uncovered as of today. Local historian Oleksandr Babych told journalists at the site, which was previously a waste dump, that the bodies are arranged in multiple strata.

“We can see at least five levels already,” he said.

Historians think that these persons were executed during Stalin’s Great Terror in the 1930s.

The penalties were carried out with “cynicism,” according to archaeologist Tetyana Samoylova, a major expert at the site.

“They dug pits in the garbage and tossed these guys in or shot them as they stood there,” Samoylova explained.

She remarked, standing next to the dozens of graves marked by red tape, “And then they covered them with the same garbage.”

According to a search organization, it took 400 trucks to remove the top layer of debris.

“We’ll determine what to do here after we finish the exhumation. And, of course, we intend to construct a memorial,” stated Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov.

In past years, some mass graves had been discovered in this area.

The nationalities of the inmates, as well as the offenses for which they were sentenced to death, are unknown.

During the Stalinist repressions, historians estimate that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were imprisoned or murdered in Gulag camps.

The forest outside the hamlet of Bykivnia on the outskirts of Kiev, where tens of thousands of victims were buried between 1937 and 1941, is one of the most well-known execution sites.

Millions of Ukrainians died in the Great Famine of 1932-1933, which Kiev considers to be a Stalin-ordered genocide.