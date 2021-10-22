In three years, Lyft recorded 4,000 cases of sexual assault.

From 2017 to 2019, Lyft received reports of little over 4,000 sexual assaults that happened during rides, according to the company’s first-ever safety report.

After rival Uber released a report on safety issues in 2019, Lyft, which is facing sex assault claims from passengers, promised transparency in 2019.

While sexual violence is statistically infrequent, it is a big concern, according to Lyft.

In a statement, Jennifer Brandenburger, Lyft’s director of research and development policy, stated, “Behind every report is a real person and human experience, and our objective is to make each Lyft trip as safe as we possibly can.”

The number of assaults is likely underestimated, according to the business, because “it can sometimes take months or years before a victim is ready to come forward and disclose what happened – if they choose to do so at all.”

From January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019, Lyft received 4,158 reports of sexual assault.

In 2019, the most recent year for which the information is available, 1,807 sexual assaults were reported, up 44% over the prior year.

This increase was attributed to an increase in the total number of rides and customers, according to Lyft.

For example, in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company had 22.9 million active users, up from 18.6 million a year earlier.

Kissing, touching, and penetration are among the five types of assault defined in the report.

Victims of sexual violence are suing Uber and Lyft in the United States, alleging that the two platforms do not have adequate tools in place on their applications to safeguard them.

“We recognize that our work is never done,” Brandenburger wrote, “and we will continue to engage in programs that assist protect and empower our community.”