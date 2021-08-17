In this video, a Russian military plane bursts into flames and crashes to the ground.

A video posted on social media shows the moment a Russian military aircraft prototype exploded into flames and crashed.

The Ilyushin Il-112V military transport plane crashed during a test flight near Moscow on Tuesday, killing all three people on board, according to a statement released by the plane’s manufacturer, United Aircraft Corporation.

According to the firm, the disaster occurred during the aircraft’s landing approach in a woodland near the Kubinka airstrip.

There were no casualties, according to the company’s statement. It was announced that a commission will be formed to investigate the reason of the crash.

However, a source told the RIA news agency that the crew died in the crash.

The plane was seen flying at low altitude with one of its wings on fire before crashing to the ground moments later, according to a video of the incident.

