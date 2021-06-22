In this video, a ‘huge’ venomous snake tries to bite the face of a snake catcher.

A deadly red-bellied black snake came within inches of biting him in the face, according to a professional snake catcher.

Stuart McKenzie, the proprietor of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 in Queensland, Australia, posted a video on Facebook on Tuesday of a catch from several years ago in which a snake got too near for comfort.

McKenzie was summoned to relocate a snake that was lurking behind a rat trap on a property.

Earlier in June, the same snake group released a video showing how workers collected a python that was discovered sunning around the back of a cafe.

“On this specific day some years ago, this gigantic red belly was hidden in a black rat trap that was in the sun on a 30 degree day, so you could say that this giant snake was warm and ready to rumble,” the snake catcher wrote in a caption to Tuesday’s video.

McKenzie opens the outside rat trap to expose the snake within in this video. Before it can slither away, McKenzie grabs it by the tail.

McKenzie then gradually gains control of a snake-containment sack. After a few moments, the snake appears to attack the snake catcher in the face, leading McKenzie to hastily duck. After that, the snake catcher places the animal in the bag.

“As I caught him, I was getting ready to bag him up, and out of nowhere, he rocketed up at my face, coming within about 6 inches of my nose!” McKenzie wrote in the video description. It was very near!

“Having a close encounter with a red belly is quite uncommon because they are normally such a docile and tranquil snake.”

McKenzie also releases a snake caught in a metal turkey trap in another dramatic catch, which is also included in the article.

Before the snake catcher scoops it up by the tail and throws it in a bag, the animal attacks at McKenzie when he removes it from the trap.

