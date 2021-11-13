In this video, a drunk driver overtakes a police car.

An apparently inebriated driver in Australia overtook a patrol car on a Queensland highway earlier this month, nearly causing a head-on collision and was apprehended by cops from the patrol car he passed.

On November 5, the arrest was captured on camera in the town of Rubyanna in the Australian state of Queensland.

“Speeding, reckless driving, allegedly four times the legal limit of alcohol with passengers.” “The outcome was a close call, a suspended license, and a date with a magistrate,” the Queensland Police said in a written statement linked alongside video released on social media on Nov. 8.

“Your decisions have an impact on you, your passengers, and other motorists.” It’s entirely up to you.” When the driver, whose name was not released, was filmed passing the police vehicle, he was carrying passengers, including children, according to authorities.

According to the police statement, “the officer took evasive action, allowing the man to safely return to the correct side of the road and avoid a head-on collision with another automobile.”

According to authorities, the Bargara man had a roadside breath test reading of 0.25 percent and a blood-alcohol percentage of 0.195 percent when he was transferred to a police station.

“It’s difficult to grasp how this man believed getting behind the wheel of a car in this state was a smart idea,” police spokesperson Annette Pfingst said. “It’s also difficult to think his fellow passengers enabled him to do so.”

“By making these decisions, he put himself, his passengers, and other road users in grave danger.” “Things could have turned out a lot worse.” The man was charged with driving while intoxicated and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 18. His license has been suspended in the meanwhile.

So far this year, 32 people have been killed on the roads in Australia’s Wide Bay region, according to authorities. 243 road users have been murdered in Queensland in 2021, an increase of 13 over the same period last year. It was not immediately clear how many of those killed were caused by drunk driving.

However, drunken driving is acknowledged to be a problem in almost every country where automobiles are used. According to the WHO’s Global Status Report for Road, South Africa is the worst country for this infraction. This is a condensed version of the information.