In this terrifying video, a Snake Catcher captures a deadly venomous serpent with his bare hands.

After being discovered creeping through someone’s backyard, a snake catcher caught a dangerous venomous serpent with his bare hands.

After the homeowners spotted an Eastern Brown snake, one of the country’s deadliest serpents, Ryan Fuller was dispatched to a residence in Queensland, Australia.

Fuller, a member of Snake Rescue Sunny Coast, and his partner Dimity Maxfield were able to catch the snake just as it was about to disappear behind a decking.

Surprisingly, Fuller declined to wear gloves for the job, claiming that they would obstruct his grasp on the animal and that it would be easier to forego them.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, he stated: “Gloves can make the job more difficult and inconvenient since it’s difficult to discern if you’ve grabbed the snake with the proper amount of grip. Trying to pick up a coin while wearing heavy gloves would be impossible.

“We must also be able to sense the snake’s motions in order to predict what the snake will do next. Before you can see it, you can feel their muscles tense up. When you’re wearing gloves, you don’t get this kind of feedback.” He said he got the report about a “big Eastern Brown sunning itself close to the pool” at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning and that the brown wasn’t happy about being transported.

The snake, according to Fuller, was between 3.9 and 4.9 feet long "He wasn't delighted about being captured, but he was fairly gentle for a species of this size. Eastern Browns are recognized for their defensive stance and unpredictable movement, which is frequently misinterpreted as hostility. He tries to come up at a few moments in the video, but nothing substantial happens."