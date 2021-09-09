In this terrifying video, a massive grizzly bear charges at a man.

A Canadian guy managed to record video of the terrifying moment a grizzly bear charged at him while walking through town, but he escaped unscathed.

On September 2nd, in Rossland, British Columbia, an encounter occurred. According to Storyful, Jeremy Girard was walking home while looking through his phone when he heard a noise.

“I looked up and saw a bear running,” Girard said. “I hurriedly put up camera on my phone and swung around as a bear charged me.” “Grizzly bears are uncommon in Rossland, despite the fact that bears are plentiful in the area.”

The bear charges at Girard in the video before diverting off to the side at the last time.

The bear eventually retreats, leaving Girard alone once more.

As the animal flees, Girard exclaims, “Holy f**k, that’s a grizzly bear.” “It was a close call.”

According to Outsider, the bear was most likely not interested in harming Girard, but rather in intimidating him, a behavior known as “bluff charging.”

Bears use two sorts of charges, according to the National Parks Service (NPS) website: bluff charges and aggressive charges. Bluff allegations are increasingly widespread, and they are intended to “frighten and intimidate.”

“When a bear bluff charges, its head and ears will be up and forward,” according to the National Park Service website. “To appear larger, the bear will puff itself up. It will run toward you on its front paws (in large jumps), but then stop or veer off to one side.”

It’s critical to be calm in the event of an attack, according to NPS.

NPS advises against running during a bluff charge since it may provoke the bear to attack.

“Hold your ground and be cool when the bear charges. Slowly retreat after the bear charges, keeping an eye on the beast. Make it clear to the bear that you are a human and not a threat.”

Before and after the charge, people are asked to speak quietly to the bear.

Girard, fortunately, knew how to respond and came out of the confrontation unhurt.

Girard posted the footage to his Instagram account shortly after the incident. Several commenters expressed their delight that Girard was unharmed.

Instagram user @pabbster said, “Omg, so glad you’re okay.”

“I’m sure you did. This is a condensed version of the information.