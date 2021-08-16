In this shocking video, Afghanis fall from a US military plane after clinging to the wing.

Alarming footage appears to show three young guys falling mid-air from a jet leaving Kabul after supposedly losing grasp of the wing.

Two unidentified objects can be seen falling from the body of a jet as it flies overhead in a video published by the Afghan Asvaka News agency and seemingly recorded from the ground.

“The video depicts a trip from Kabul airport in which two persons are thrown from a plane into people’s homes,” the agency claimed with the 11-second footage, which has received over one million views since its release.

According to the magazine, the Afghani guys were clinging to the tires of a C-17 military plane.

Exclusive video (from a different angle) of guys falling from the C-17. They were clinging on some of the plane’s components when it lifted off from Kabul airport today. #Afghanistan #Afghanishtan pic.twitter.com/CMNW5ngqrK #Talibans #Afghanistan #Afghanishtan

August 16, 2021 — Avaka – News Agency (@AsvakaNews)

While retrieving the bodies of three males, locals should be aware of a graphic warning. They clung to the plane’s wheels as it took off from #Kabul airport, then crashed into the ground outside Kabul’s Khairkahana neighborhood. #Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/N14U55CZmj

August 16, 2021 — Avaka – News Agency (@AsvakaNews)

“Three young males who were gripping themselves securely in the tires of an airplane fell on top of people’s houses,” locals near Kabul airport claimed in a tweet Monday. “This was confirmed by a local, who stated that the fall of these people made a tremendous and horrifying noise.”

Another video supplied by the agency appears to show residents caring to the men’s bodies after they collapsed near Kabul’s Khairkahana neighborhood.

“Locals were gathering the bodies of three individuals clinging to the wheels of the jet that took off from Kabul airport when they crashed to the ground near Khairkahana region of Kabul,” according to the news agency.

In other films, Afghan people can be seen anxiously clinging to planes and swarming air bridges in an attempt to get out of the country.

Middle East Eye reporter Ragp Soylu tweeted, “Desperate Afghans are hanging on jet tires and plummeting from the sky near the Kabul airport.”