In this chilling video, a giant python interrupts a picnic.

A terrifying video shot in Australia shows a big carpet python causing havoc during a group picnic. As the snake slithered across their things, the group was forced to wait and watch from a safe distance.

The film was shot by Shaun Jones on Brisbane’s Mount Coot-Tha, a suburb of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The python ascended from the lake before making its way over to the picnic blanket, according to Jones.

“All of the other folks were terrified because it came from the ocean,” Jones told the news organization.

The python was 6.5 feet long, according to 7 News in Australia.

The boa constrictor makes its way through lunch boxes and onto the blanket at the start of the 24-second film. “That’s where daddy was sitting five minutes ago,” someone off-camera remarks to a toddler as the snake slithers through food containers. By the end of the video, the python is still on the blanket, but another off-camera person claims it is “heading for the tree.” According to reports, the snake did not steal anything from the picnic area.

Brisbane is home to 27 snake species, according to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science. Carpet pythons are one of the most prevalent species found in the area.

The agency stated that many encounters with these non-venomous constrictors happen “on the road on warm spring and summer nights in all habitat types within their range.” They can, however, be found all across the city, and have even been sighted in the city’s core.

This species tends to hunt on smaller creatures including rats, possums, and lizards, according to the department.

If a python approached them, some Facebook commentators on 7 News’s story indicated they would have completely abandoned the area.

“Ekkk! I would have gotten my car keys, loaded my kids into the car, and we would have been on our way home “remarked one. “You may have the food and the picnic rug, Snake.” “Before the snake reached the other side of the picnic blanket, I would have been in my car, reversing out of the parking park,” said another. “And everything on the blanket could have just stayed there!” Jones isn’t the first person to have had an unplanned encounter with a python in recent weeks. This is a condensed version of the information.