In this adorable video, a lamb acts like a pet dog and snuggles up on the couch.

The internet is a great place to find cute animals doing cute things, but this lamb with 2 million views could be the cutest of them all.

Tammyy White of @the gucigang_ operates a farm in Australia where she and her family foster and breed sheep, including Paxton, the dog-like lamb.

Paxton hopped up onto the couch before perching at the end of the cover, just like a four-legged companion might, in a video published to White’s TikTok on Sunday. Paxton can even be seen charmingly yawning while snuggling up at one point.

Paxton would generally dig at the cover before sitting down, according to White’s comments.

“How do I explain to him that he isn’t a dog?” But seriously, how adorable is the yawn?” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Paxton, a Border Leicester sheep, is a 22-day-old orphaned triplet who was a part of White’s late brother’s “stud line.” Although he is small today, he will grow to be a massive animal, with ewes weighing 80-100kg (175-220lbs) and rams weighing 120-145kg (about 265 to 320lbs).

In a remark, White said, “I won’t be able to embrace him soon and I know he’ll be very heartbroken.”

Every night, the couple “had cuddles and Netflix for a few hours before bed,” according to White, although Paxton does not sleep in “his spot.” Instead, the lamb sleeps in a huge cage and spends the majority of his day outside with the other sheep.

In response to a user’s question about whether they’re decent pets, White affirmed, “They’re not ideal for indoors.” “However, there are moments when crazy triumphs. He spends the entire day with his brothers outside.”

“In the event of an accident, the couch is purely for sitting. He spends the night in a huge box and the day outside.”

Despite the fact that he doesn't usually sleep on the couch, White released a video of the lamb sleeping there and even "baaing" in his sleep.