In this adorable video, a bear cub plays in the snow for the first time.

Nothing beats the sight of a baby experiencing something for the first time. These films tend to strike a connection with everybody who watches them, whether it’s a child’s first bite of cake or a puppy learning a new trick.

In a video from Finland, a baby bear cub is seen for the first time playing in snow at a refuge. According to Storyful, the video was recorded by Pasi Jantti, a bearkeeper, and shows the bear joking around with Sulo Karjalainen of the Kuusamo Predator Center, who is renowned in Finland as “The bearman.”

Jantti told Storyful that the bear, named Aina, was discovered in the yard of a house in May and that its mother was nowhere to be found. The youngster weighed barely three pounds at the moment. She now weighs about 60 pounds.

A person heard in the background of the YouTube video states, “In Finland, we enjoy spending time outside, especially after the first snowfall.”

Aina is seen rolling around in the snow, her fur completely covered. Karjalainen sits down at one point and pulls out a thermos of coffee, holding out a cup as if to share with Aina. Aina is seen leaping up and down like a puppy near the end of the film as she and Karjalainen make their way toward the ocean.

Karjalainen founded the Kuusamo Predator Center in the early 1990s, according to Gofinland.fi. While it began as a bear refuge, the center has also cared for lynxes, foxes, and wolf dogs in the years since it opened. Visitors are welcome to come see the animals up close at the center.

Karjalainen gives viewers a closer look at his interactions with the animals that most people are afraid of in a video posted to VisitFinland.com. A huge bear approaches him as he unloads a box of fruit onto a picnic table and leaps up on the table.

Through an English subtitle on the video, he remarked, “You build a type of camaraderie with the animal.”

A big bear begins to kiss Karjalainen’s face in another image, much like a dog might.

