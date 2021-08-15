In their reclaimed spiritual home, the Taliban display US-made war spoils.

The Taliban has published video of captured US-made Afghan military helicopters at Kandahar airport, which was once one of the country’s most important US bases.

Insurgents in the southern city – their spiritual birthplace and now one of the largest wins in a national assault that has left the capital Kabul surrounded by Taliban fighters – have been quick to show off their war trophies.

The militants regained control of their ethnic Pashtun stronghold after the loss of Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city, on Friday.

An militant is seen wandering around a US-made Black Hawk military chopper in brown-green camouflage with Afghan Air Force markings, supposedly at a Kandahar airport hangar, in footage shared on Taliban social media channels Saturday.

He then walks away, and a second Black Hawk can be seen on the tarmac in the distance.

Two Russian military helicopters can be seen as he walks to the side of the hangar, and another person can be heard saying “Mashallah,” an Islamic phrase of praise.

It was unclear whether any of the helicopters were safe to fly.

Inside the hangar, the Black Hawk appeared to be in storage, with a black sheet covering its windscreen and its left engine missing.

Outside the hangar, two Russian helicopters were without their blades, with a sheet covering the front of one of them.

One of the fighters is overheard saying that there are five military helicopters and numerous jets at the airport.

The number of helicopters and planes at Kandahar airport could not be independently verified by AFP.

While the Taliban have been able to use various types of weaponry on the battlefield, experts have questioned the effectiveness of captured helicopters and planes, assuming they aren’t merely husks.

The Taliban do not appear to have the necessary pilots or technical experts to fly them.

However, their capture is a symbolic victory for the insurgents and a humiliation for the Western coalition as the United States approaches the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the deadline for exit.

The film was broadcast just one day after the Taliban took Kandahar from Afghan forces, who had already lost all of their main towns except Kabul.

Insurgents posing with captured weapons and patrolling in cars once used by Afghan spies and elite forces have been seen in places across Afghanistan that have fallen to the Taliban.

Tactical vehicles, humvees, small guns, and ammunition have also been seized by Taliban forces.

Much of such equipment was provided by the United States to the Afghan military. Brief News from Washington Newsday.