In their quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup, the United States has put Europe in a difficult position.

The US displayed its muscles at Whistling Straits on Friday, defeating Europe 6-2 to kick off their bid to reclaim the Ryder Cup.

Xander Schauffele, the Olympic gold medalist, and Dustin Johnson, the world number two, both scored two points for the hosts, who won the morning foursomes 3-1 and rode the momentum into the afternoon foursomes to take their biggest day-one lead in 46 years.

“It’s a fantastic start,” said US captain Steve Stricker, but added, “My message to the boys as I left was that tomorrow is a new day.”

“Let’s just go out tomorrow and try to win that first session again in the morning and pretend today never happened, and let’s keep our foot on the gas and keep playing the golf we know we can play.”

In three of the four afternoon matches, Europe led, but only managed one point from two tied matches, while the United States won the other two.

In foursomes, Schauffele and US PGA Tour player of the year Patrick Cantlay defeated Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter 5&3.

Then, in four-balls, he and Johnson never trailed their route to a 2&1 victory over Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger.

As the conditions along the Lake Michigan beach became increasingly tough, Tony Finau and Harris English made it look easy, winning 4&3 over McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy lost two Ryder Cup matches in a single day for the first time in his six Ryder Cup appearances.

McIlroy and Lowry were one up following McIlroy’s 30-foot eagle at the par-5 fifth, but the rest of the way was all USA.

Finau drove the green at the sixth and birdied from 15 feet to tie the match. Finau hit hole-winning putts of five feet, 15 feet, and 11 feet at the ninth, tenth, and thirteenth holes to take a one-up lead.

“I thrive under pressure, and I believe that is necessary in Ryder Cup situations,” Finau said. “I enjoy myself in these environments, and we had a terrific time out there.”

The US squad was strengthened by a text message from Tiger Woods, according to English and Finau.

English said of the superstar, who is still healing from horrific leg injuries suffered in February, “We know he’s got our backs, so that’s very awesome.”

Half of the prize money went to world number one Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Brief News from Washington Newsday.