In their first meeting, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping managed to calm smoldering US-China tensions.

President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping wrapped off their first meeting of the year late Monday, agreeing to keep the lines of communication open in order to calm simmering tensions.

The three-hour video conference began with the two leaders giving introductory remarks, with Biden saying that Washington and Beijing must “ensure that the competitiveness between our countries does not turn into war, whether intentionally or unintentionally.” To guarantee “straightforward competitiveness,” the president called for the adoption of “common-sense guardrails.” Xi stated that the two countries must “increase cooperation.”