In their 1830s home, a couple discovers a tiled masterpiece hidden beneath the carpet.

A couple discovered a tiled masterpiece that had been hidden for decades beneath the colorful carpet of their 1830s home.

Kathryn and Phil, the new owners, bought a huge manor in England and are steadily “restoring its Victorian grandeur.”

The couple has been documenting the metamorphosis on their TikTok and Instagram accounts, including what is likely one of their most significant initiatives to date.

The original, elaborately tiled floor, which had been covered up for years, looks to have been preserved in the 1,200 square foot property and gardens.

Kathryn stumbled upon the lovely flooring after inadvertently looking beneath their red carpet, resulting in a two-year restoration project.

The pair published a video on Saturday showcasing the painstaking procedure to this point, with the final polish in sight. “What was hiding beneath the red carpet,” they captioned a video.

“My immortal words were, ‘I’ll just have a look beneath this carpet.’ As a result, a two-year project to save and restore this Maws Tile floor has begun. Hundreds of hours were spent chipping, chiselling, and scrubbing away at this exquisite floor, which included the removal of one wall and the addition of three doorways along the hallway.

“With this area of the house, we’ve come a long way, and now I’m finally choosing the décor for the floor’s final clean and polish in a few months.”

“We never anticipated to uncover this under the red carpet,” the on-screen captions state, revealing more about the find. Self-leveling compound has been used to cover sections of the floor. It took us hours to get rid of everything. For years, this floor had been hidden. Then we got to work cleaning. Bricked-up doorways covered even more tiles. We reinstalled the doorways. Tiles that had been damaged had been reset and fixed. It’s now time for the final clean and polish.”

