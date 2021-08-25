In the world’s fastest roller coaster, four riders break their necks and return; Japan suspends operations.

After four reports of people breaking bones while riding the world’s fastest rollercoaster, a Japanese amusement park paused it for inspection earlier this month.

According to the park’s website, the Do-Dodonpa, one of the Big 4 rollercoasters at Fuji-Q Highland amusement park in Fujiyoshida city, Yamanashi, has been shut down until further notice owing to a safety upgrade.

Between December 2020 and August 2021, at least six riders were injured after riding the attraction at “super death” speeds. According to the Japanese newspaper The Mainichi, four people in their 30s to 50s who rode the Do-Dodonpa fractured their necks and backs.

The park’s operators confirmed four complaints of injuries, but did not clarify whether or not the ride was to blame. “We would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the injured customers… but we will attempt to examine the cause under the direction of the government,” the company said on its website. read.

The attraction has been closed since August 12, according to the park.

According to CNN, one rider sustained a compression fracture of the cervical spine, which is a piece of the vertebrae in the neck. Another person is said to have had a thoracic spine fracture in the upper and middle back, which will require up to three months in the hospital to heal.

Do-Dodonpa is pushed mechanically, unlike most rollercoasters, which are propelled by gravity. It was refurbished in 2017 and now has a top speed of 112 meters per hour, up from 106 meters per hour previously. Despite this, no serious injuries such as bone fractures have been documented when it first opened its doors 20 years ago until the recent accidents.

According to the Japanese publication The Asahi Shimbun, every accident between December 2020 and August 12 was reported to the police. Despite the fact that the fourth accident occurred five days previously, the park allegedly did not notify the accidents to the prefectural authorities until August 17.

Following each occurrence, the park consulted with the ride’s makers to confirm that the machinery was in good working order. Operators evaluated the coaster’s accelerating speed after the third accident, but discovered no anomalies.

The theme park’s statement added, “At this time, the causal association between injuries and amusement equipment has not yet been verified.”

Sansei Technologies, Do-manufacturing Dodonpa’s business, expressed regret to the injured riders but said that the injuries were not caused directly by the ride.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, amusement parks around Japan have been open since June 2020, although roller coaster users have been advised to "scream inside."