In the wake of US sanctions, Huawei reports a nearly 30% drop in revenue.

According to the Associated Press, Huawei, a Chinese technology corporation, reported a 29.4 percent drop in sales in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year. The reduction occurred as a result of U.S. sanctions enacted in response to security concerns, which resulted in lower smartphone sales for the company.

According to the Associated Press, previous President Donald Trump barred U.S. companies from selling technology and services to Huawei in 2019, including Google Maps, processor chips, and music. Due in part to a November sale of its Honor smartphone product, the company’s reported sales declined from $70.2 billion in the first half of 2020 to $49.6 billion in the first half of 2021.

In a statement, Eric Xu, a rotating Huawei chairman, said, “Our goal is to exist, and to do so sustainably.” “We are confident that our carrier and enterprise businesses will continue to develop gradually despite a drop in revenue from our consumer business due to external factors.”

Huawei’s consumer division, which includes smartphones, saw a 47 percent drop in sales compared to the first half of 2020. That unit accounted for 42% of overall income.

Network equipment and other technology sales to phone and internet firms declined 14.2%, while revenue in the enterprise unit increased 17.2%.

The company did not provide a profit figure, but stated that its net margin was 9.8%. This is a drop from the 11.1 percent reported in the first quarter.

Huawei, based in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, recorded a 3.8 percent profit increase in 2020, totaling 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), but Xu warned that 2021 will be a “challenging year.”

Huawei has responded by focusing on sales in China, as well as sales of electric and self-driving cars, industrial networks, and other applications that are less susceptible to US pressure.

Huawei has a stockpile of American processors for high-end handsets, but officials have stated that they are quickly depleted. Huawei creates its own chips, but US regulations prevent vendors from using American technology in their production.

According to, Huawei dropped out of China's top five smartphone brands by sales in the three months ended in June for the first time in more than seven years.