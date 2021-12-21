In the wake of the Omicron outbreak, eight destinations have been designated as posing a “very high” risk to American travelers.

As their COVID situations worsened amid the Omicron spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new warning to American visitors planning to travel abroad: eight new destinations have been added to its “very high” risk category.

Spain, a popular vacation destination, has been upgraded to the highest degree of alert as of Monday. As the number of COVID cases per person has climbed dramatically, the European country has gone up a step from Level 3 – “high” risk.

Bonaire, Chad, Finland, Gibraltar, Lebanon, Monaco, and San Marino were among the countries that moved to Level 4 on Monday.

Gibraltar, Monaco, and San Marino were previously classified as “unknown” hazards by the CDC, indicating that COVID data was unavailable or untrustworthy, while Finland and Lebanon were formerly classified as Level 3 risks. Chad was previously classified as a “low” risk country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classifies “extremely high” risk destinations as those with more than 500 COVID cases per 100,000 population in the previous 28 days.

Level 4 locations include more than 90 places where “even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for obtaining and spreading COVID-19 variations,” according to the CDC.

Peru and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been added to the CDC’s Level 3 “high” risk category.

The COVID situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has improved, and the COVID case count in Peru has increased after being a Level 2 “moderate” danger since October.

The CDC classifies countries as Level 3 if they have had 100 to 500 virus cases per 100,000 people in the previous 28 days.

The Newfoundland, Canada, territory of St. Pierre and Miquelon, which had previously been a Level 1 “low” risk territory, was also added to the Level 2 “moderate” risk category by the CDC.

When a location has 50 to 99 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 persons in the last 28 days, the CDC classifies it as Level 2.

There were no new destinations added to Level 1, but the CDC added the Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Moldova, and Sudan to the “unknown” risk category.

The CDC continues to advise against traveling to “unknown” risk category sites based on faulty information on their COVID situations, claiming that even fully vaccinated travelers are still at danger.