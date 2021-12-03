In the wake of the new COVID restrictions, people are getting microchips implanted with vaccine records.

According to local media sites, people in Sweden are increasingly wanting to have COVID-19 immunization records stored on microchips implanted in their bodies.

Aftonbladet, a Stockholm-based daily newspaper, recently posted a video of a person getting a microchip put near the thumb on his right hand, an operation that was completed fast.

Other people who claimed to have had the microchips implanted in their hand, arm, or chest were also included in the paper’s film. To show how it worked, those individuals used their smartphone to detect the chip’s presence or swiped the piece of their body that held the chip over door sensors.

According to Aftonbladet, the decision to have the microchips implanted under the skin is becoming “increasingly popular” as pandemic restrictions tighten ahead of the winter season.

Sweden’s Public Health Agency released recommendations for indoor gatherings of more than 100 people last month, ahead of the winter holidays. When no proof of vaccination is required, event organizers are recommended to assign seats to guests, implement social distancing techniques, and limit groups seated together to eight or fewer persons. It is required that events that need proof of vaccination have a “procedure” in place for reviewing attendees’ immunization records.

According to government data, about 80% of adults in Sweden who were eligible for a COVID-19 immunization were fully immunized. As the virus continues to spread internationally, public health officials in the country have lately recommended residents to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine. Swedish officials confirmed earlier this week that Omicron, the newest strain classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern,” had been detected in Sweden.

Over the last few years, a broader practice of implanting under-the-skin microchips holding personal information has gained traction in Sweden. People started using the chips to obtain access to their homes, offices, gyms, and other locations without having to use handheld keys.

According to a 2018 NPR report, the microchips are roughly the size of a grain of rice and were growing so popular at the time that one of the major manufacturers was having trouble keeping up with demand. In 2017, a Swedish train operator began permitting. This is a condensed version of the information.