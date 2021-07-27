In the Wake of Taper Speculation, The Federal Reserve Holds Its First Meeting

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve’s policy committee opened a two-day meeting amid anticipation that it would show the first signs of easing up on enormous bond purchases that have aided the US economy’s recovery.

A year and a half after the central bank slashed its key interest rate to zero and began buying assets at a breakneck pace to inject liquidity into financial markets, analysts are looking for clues as to when the Fed will begin to ease off on those policies as the economy recovers from the pandemic’s disruption.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) started deliberations, according to a Fed spokesperson, but the newest thinking on the economy’s progress won’t be revealed until Wednesday, when the FOMC delivers its policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell talks to reporters.

The Fed has promised to maintain the benchmark lending rate lower for longer to promote the recovery, so no rate hikes are expected.

However, with statistics showing higher-than-expected inflation, the FOMC might send a signal that it is considering decreasing its monthly asset purchases, though it may not do so for several months.

The Federal Reserve is now purchasing at least $80 billion in Treasury debt and at least $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities each month.

Central bankers have expressed astonishment at the magnitude of the inflation increase – which by one measure surpassed 5% in June – but have maintained that the rate will fall once the transitory effects of the reopening efforts fade.

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 damage, the Fed has stated that it is willing to allow inflation to exceed its two percent target for a period of time in order to let the economy to return to full employment.

Powell is expected to stress that “much further progress is a long way off,” according to Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics.

In an analysis, she claimed that he will also say that “policymakers advanced their discussion on the timing, content, and amount of anticipated… tapering.”

Powell has committed to communicate fully in advance of any policy shift, and many anticipate he will postpone any major statements until the annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in late August.