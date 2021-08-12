In the wake of China’s warnings, Taiwan is eyeing a seat at Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit.

Taiwan has shown interest in attending Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy later this year, when the president will fulfill a two-year campaign promise to rally world leaders against dictatorship.

The White House announced the meeting on Wednesday, which will take place virtually between December 9 and 10. According to a release, it would bring together leaders from government, civic society, and the commercial sector, with a second in-person meeting scheduled for the following year.

Taiwan is seeking meaningful participation in the two-day event, trying to capitalize on its historically tight ties with Washington. The island, which the Biden administration frequently refers to as a “vibrant democracy,” appears to match the bill.

The administration is working hard to earn a spot at the summit, which the US has described as a gathering “for democracy” rather than “of democracies,” allowing for a more diversified set of attendees.

According to Ou, the decision is ultimately up to the organizer. The State Department has not stated when formal invitations will be mailed.

While a place at the table is far from assured, there are indicators that Taiwan could be invited. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pledged to Taiwan’s participation as well as progress on a free trade agreement during hearing before the House Foreign Relations Committee in March.

Taiwan is a “strong democracy” and “a country that can contribute to the globe,” according to Blinken.

Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador in Washington, stated in February that she had informed the Biden administration of her country’s desire to participate in the next conference. Hsiao claimed she received “extremely favorable feedback” after being invited to Biden’s inauguration.

