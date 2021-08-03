In the wake of a ‘hijacking’ report, the UK is ‘urgently investigating’ an incident on a ship between the UAE and Iran.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom stated it was closely monitoring an incident involving at least one ship in the volatile Gulf of Oman between the United Arab Emirates and Iran, which was discovered by the military’s maritime tracker.

An FCDO representative informed This website, “We are urgently investigating an incident aboard a vessel off the coast of the UAE.”

The statement came after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations of the Defense Ministry notified on Tuesday that “an incident is now happening” 61 nautical miles east of the UAE’s Fujairah coast. The incident was classified by the monitor as “non-piracy” and then as a “possible hijacking.”

Meanwhile, other independent maritime trackers began to show that a number of vessels in the area of the incident were reporting “Not under command,” which meant the crew was unable to move as needed, usually due to a rare occurrence.

The oil tankers Golden Brilliant and Front Crown were among these ships, and both have now reported that they are “underway using engine.” Another tanker in the vicinity, the Maersk Messina, was at the focus of a legal struggle about who owned Iranian gas cargo seized by the US last year.

Following a series of incidents and apparent attacks in the strategically located Gulf of Oman, which connects the Arabian Sea to the strategically located Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important maritime oil traffic chokepoint and the epicenter of geopolitical tensions involving Iran and its foes across the waters and in the West, the latest events have occurred.

Another vessel, the Israeli-linked Japanese-owned tanker MT Mercer Street, was hit by a drone attack on Sunday, killing two people in an act Israel blamed on Iran.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh was “skeptical” of claims of a number of security incidents involving ships in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman on Tuesday, and advised against “creating a fake atmosphere for certain political reasons.”

“By announcing help and assistance to transit ships in the region, the Iranian Navy is ready to give naval support services if needed,” Khatibzadeh added. “In the case of a navigation system failure, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to assist and thoroughly investigate the situation.”

