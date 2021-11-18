In the viral video ‘Got My A** Kicked by a Shark,’ a 30-foot shark slaps a fisherman.

According to the New York Post, a video of an Icelandic fisherman being slapped by a 30-foot shark has gone viral.

Jon Thordarson posted the video to TikTok on October 26 and captioned it, “Got my a** kicked by a shark.” The video has received over 900,000 views and over 14,000 likes so far.

The incident occurred immediately after a fishing crew brought the massive shark onboard their vessel.

A member of the crew—presumably Thordarson—steps down onto the deck where the shark is wrapped in a fishing net in the footage. The shark lifts its fin and strikes the crewmember as he does so.

The crewmember, startled, returns the shark’s stare while the rest of the crew chuckles.

Thordarson’s video received mixed reviews. While some commenters were just taken aback by the shark’s size, others were concerned for the shark’s safety and well-being and chastised the crew.

“I love that we’re all laughing at an animal that got caught… and is most likely going to die due to the change in pressure,” TikTok user k3nn3dy s said.

“It can’t breathe,” Snuzyqz said.

“The video makes [her]sad,” Rochelle added.

“So many people commenting on how awful this is while they head to their local sushi shop for a $14 speciality roll,” one commenter defended the crew.

“Why did you bring it on the boat?” said TikTok user Karly CA.

“We can’t control what comes in the trawler,” Thordarson responded.

According to Britannica, a trawler is “a conical net that catches fish by being pulled through the water or along the bottom.”

“Floats are attached to the headrope, which is located at the top of the trawl opening, and weights and special gear are attached to the footrope, which is located at the bottom of the trawl opening, to keep the net open as it moves through the water across the ocean floor,” according to NOAA Fisheries.

NOAA Fisheries said, “The mesh is designed to contain fish inside the net, trapping them…as the trawl is dragged to the surface.”

Shrimp, crabs, and flounder are among the species targeted by bottom trawling. Other sea species do, however, occasionally become ensnared in the net.

