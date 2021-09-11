In the US Open final, Djokovic will face Medvedev for the Grand Slam.

After overcoming Tokyo Olympic winner Alexander Zverev in the US Open semi-finals on Friday, Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in a bid to complete the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969.

Top-ranked Djokovic defeated the German fourth seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to go to Sunday’s championship match against Russian second seed Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic remarked, “I’m going to treat the next match like it’s the last match of my career.”

With one more win, the 34-year-old Serbian great would become the first man to win the Grand Slam in a calendar year since Rod Laver 52 years ago.

“Only one more match remains. I’m all in. Djokovic said, “Let’s do it.” “I’m going to throw my whole heart, soul, body, and mind into that one.”

Djokovic is aiming for his fourth US Open victory and 21st total Slam trophy, which would put him one above of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are both out due to injuries.

Djokovic stated, “These are the moments we live for.” “These are the kinds of once-in-a-lifetime situations we fantasize about when we’re looking for inspiration.”

Djokovic took a measure of revenge for Zverev, 24, beating him in an Olympic semi-final, denying Djokovic’s bid for a “Golden Slam” with a Tokyo gold medal. Laver, 83, was in the stands to watch as Djokovic took a measure of revenge for Zverev, 24, beating him in an Olympic semi-final, denying Djokovic’s bid for a “Golden Slam” with a Tokyo gold medal.

“I knew it was going to be a great battle coming onto the court,” Djokovic said. “Alexander is a formidable opponent. On and off the court, he’s someone I admire.”

Medvedev, the runner-up at the 2019 US Open, beat Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to reach his third Slam final.

Medvedev remarked, “I don’t think I played my best today, but I’m incredibly delighted to be in the final.”

Djokovic is the oldest US Open finalist since Andre Agassi in 2005, when he was 35, and he has a chance to become the oldest US Open champion since Ken Rosewall in 1970, when he was 35.

Djokovic equaled Federer’s record of 31 men’s Slam final appearances by defeating Zverev. In major finals, Djokovic is 20-10.

The final is a rematch of the Australian Open final, which Djokovic won in straight sets in February. In their all-time battle, Medvedev is down 5-3 to Djokovic.

“I’ll probably be in the history books a little bit someplace for not letting him accomplish this,” Medvedev remarked if he succeeds. “However, I am unconcerned about it. I believe it is more about him, and that it has an impact on him.

