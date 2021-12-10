In the US government’s appeal of Assange’s extradition, a London court decision is expected soon.

On Friday, two London judges will decide on a US government appeal against a decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the United Kingdom.

The US wants to prosecute the 50-year-old Australian citizen for leaking classified military documents about the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

However, in January, a judge in a lower court rejected his extradition, citing his risk of suicide in the US legal system.

In October, though, lawyers for the US government contended that the judge had not given enough weight to other expert testimony about Assange’s mental state.

They also wanted to reassure the court that he would not be held in punishing isolation in a federal supermax prison and that he would receive proper treatment.

At 1015 GMT, two appeal judges will deliver their decision in the long-running case.

Assange’s supporters argue that WikiLeaks has the same rights as other media to publish secret material in the public interest, and that the case has become a cause celebre for free speech.

Pro-Assange supporters have flocked to courthouses in the past, waving placards and demanding Assange’s immediate release.

The US government has charged Assange with 18 counts stemming from WikiLeaks’ 2010 release of 500,000 secret data on the Afghan and Iraqi wars.

He might face a sentence of up to 175 years in prison if extradited, tried, and convicted, however the exact punishment is difficult to predict and could be lesser.

Despite having fulfilled a previous sentence for violating bail restrictions in a separate case, Assange has been in detention since 2019.

The outspoken publisher spent seven years in Ecuador’s London embassy to evade deportation to Sweden on sexual assault charges that were subsequently dropped.

He fathered two children with his partner, Stella Moris, a member of his legal team, while at the South American country’s mission.

Last month, the pair was granted permission to marry at the Belmarsh high-security prison in southeast London.

The decision on Friday is unlikely to be the final word on the matter. If the US government prevails, the case will be remanded to the lower court for further proceedings.

Whoever loses can also request permission to appeal to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.