In the United States, three white men were found guilty of murdering a black jogger.

Following a racially contentious trial in the southern US state of Georgia that captivated the nation, three white men were found guilty of murdering an African American man after chasing him in their pickup trucks.

Travis McMichael, the man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, his father Gregory McMichael, and their next-door neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who took part in the chase, were all found guilty of several charges of murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.

Before reaching their judgments, a largely white jury in Brunswick, Georgia, deliberated for less than 12 hours over two days.

For the February 2020 shooting of the 25-year-old Arbery, Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer, and Bryan, 52, face the possibility of life in prison.

As the verdict was read, a throng erupted in cheers outside the courthouse, chanting: “Say his name out loud. Arbery, Ahmaud!” Marcus, Arbery’s father, addressed the crowd, “Today is a good day.” “I don’t want to see any father witness their child being lynched and shot down.” President Joe Biden praised the decision, but noted that eradicating racism in America still requires “hard work.”

“Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, which was seen on film and broadcast around the world,” Biden said, “is a tragic reminder of how far we still have to go in the battle for racial fairness in this nation.”

The verdict was also praised by the Reverend Al Sharpton, who attended the trial alongside Jesse Jackson, another renowned civil rights leader.

“Let the news go around the world that in the Deep South, a jury of 11 whites and one black stepped up in the courtroom and proclaimed, ‘Black lives matter,'” Sharpton added.

Although nearly 25% of the 85,000 people of Glynn County are Black, there was only one Black juror on the panel that heard the case.

“A lynch mob was repelled by the spirit of Ahmaud,” said Ben Crump, an attorney for Arbery’s father.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, said she “never believed this day would arrive.”

“However, God is good. Thank you to all those who marched and prayed “she stated

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp termed Arbery “the victim of vigilantism that has no place in Georgia” and called for “healing and reconciliation.”

A violent video of Arbery’s shooting went viral on social media, fueling rallies against racial injustice inspired by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota last year.

