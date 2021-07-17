In the United States, the ‘Hollywood Ripper’ has been sentenced to death.

In the early 2000s, a man dubbed as the “Hollywood Ripper” was condemned to death for the brutal murders of two women in their houses.

Michael Gargiulo, 45, was found guilty of two charges of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in April of this year.

Ashley Ellerin, 22, was one of his victims, discovered with 47 stab wounds in her Hollywood home in February 2001. Ellerin was supposed to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified at the trial, on the night of her murder.

Maria Bruno, a 32-year-old mother of four and Gargiulo’s neighbor, was attacked in her sleep in December 2005 and “very literally murdered,” according to prosecutors.

“In this instance, death and destruction followed Mr. Gargiulo everywhere he went,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry Paul Fidler said Friday as he handed down the sentence.

Gargiulo selected women who lived near him, according to prosecutor Dan Akemon, and waited for the right chance to assault them at night in or near their houses in “completely planned killings.”

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Gargiulo argued once more that he was innocent.

At 2008, he was arrested for assaulting a woman in her residence in Santa Monica, California, near Los Angeles. She made it through the ordeal and testified at the trial.

Gargiulo is also charged with murder in Illinois for an attack in 1993.

But, for the time being, Gargiulo will not be executed. Governor Gavin Newsom of California, a well-known liberal and Democrat, put a moratorium on executions in 2019.

The death sentence had last been used in California in 2006, when it was stopped by a federal court decision.